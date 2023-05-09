BNB (BNB) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. BNB has a total market cap of $48.78 billion and approximately $463.19 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $312.99 or 0.01126981 BTC on popular exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,860,628 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,861,054.00525302. The last known price of BNB is 314.34859891 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1342 active market(s) with $588,546,677.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.