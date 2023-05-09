Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.6% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,638.21. 164,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,195. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,587.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,294.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

