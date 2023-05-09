Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,960.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,749.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,639.47 on Friday. Booking has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,731.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,587.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,294.08.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking will post 131.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

