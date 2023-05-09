Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.52

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.52 and last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 3629512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,860 shares of company stock valued at $10,119,492. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.