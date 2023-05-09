Braime Group PLC (BMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Braime Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BMT opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,928.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,038.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. Braime Group has a one year low of GBX 1,300 ($16.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,399 ($30.27). The firm has a market cap of £18.72 million, a PE ratio of 945.95 and a beta of 0.07.
About Braime Group
