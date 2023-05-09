Braintrust (BTRST) Price Tops $0.78

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002824 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $62.69 million and approximately $221,412.15 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.