Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.89 on Tuesday, reaching $620.17. The stock had a trading volume of 481,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

