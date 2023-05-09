Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price at $13.88

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 341.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 148.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. Analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

