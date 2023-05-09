Brokerages Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $78.80

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company.

Hibbett Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $672.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.43.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock worth $943,300 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after buying an additional 237,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,215,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

