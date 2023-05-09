Brokerages Set RS Group plc (LON:RS1) PT at GBX 1,032.86

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032.86 ($13.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.99) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.88) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.74) to GBX 1,050 ($13.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Shore Capital raised shares of RS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of RS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.62) price target for the company.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LON RS1 opened at GBX 857.60 ($10.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 900.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 929.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,461.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. RS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 790 ($9.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.75).

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.