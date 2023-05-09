Brokerages Set SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) PT at $14.56

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SITE Centers by 77.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

