Bruce S. Johnson Purchases 13,500 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) SVP Bruce S. Johnson purchased 13,500 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $21,195.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,980 shares in the company, valued at $218,198.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
GlycoMimetics Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 91,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.16.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
