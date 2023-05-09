Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,748. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.73.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.