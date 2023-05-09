Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.85. 543,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

