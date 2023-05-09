Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CME stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.50. The company had a trading volume of 89,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.75. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

