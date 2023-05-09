Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $22,346,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $114.41. 317,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,557. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.81. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.