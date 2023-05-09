Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,288. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

