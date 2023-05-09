Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,631,587 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Target by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 8,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.46. 333,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $228.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.