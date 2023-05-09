Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 3,338 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gentex worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 567,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.33. 68,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,002. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,561 shares of company stock worth $466,490 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

