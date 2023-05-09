Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 5,393 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.2% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $166.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

