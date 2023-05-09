BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

BWXT traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

