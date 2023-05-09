BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,476. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

