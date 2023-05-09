Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$80.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.77 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.26 EPS.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ CMBM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 44,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMBM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

