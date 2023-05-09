Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$80.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.77 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.26 EPS.
Cambium Networks Trading Down 9.7 %
NASDAQ CMBM traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 44,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.44. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
