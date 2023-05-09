Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

CNQ opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

