Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ternium comprises about 32.2% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned 0.48% of Ternium worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 11.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,181,000 after buying an additional 301,864 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Ternium by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 958,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after buying an additional 169,132 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ternium by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 857,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after buying an additional 58,347 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,117,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Down 0.3 %

TX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 139,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Ternium Announces Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

