Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 819,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,821,000 after acquiring an additional 53,226 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

