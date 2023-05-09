Capital Analysts LLC Sells 44 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.0 %

SNPS opened at $371.74 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $392.79. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.63 and a 200-day moving average of $346.00.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.