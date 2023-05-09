Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 1,150,404 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 351,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

