Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Boosted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,211. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

