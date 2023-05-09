Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $12.72 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $262.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.38 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 41.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.