Capital Properties, Inc. (CPTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 26th

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Capital Properties Price Performance
Capital Properties stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Capital Properties has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $12.23.
Capital Properties Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital Properties (CPTP)
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
- Can Devon Energy’s Double-Digit Yields Be Sustained?
- J&J Kenvue Spinoff Aims To Give Investors A Healthy Return
- Corporate Travel Rebound May Keep Marriott Stock Traveling Higher
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.