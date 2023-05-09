Cardano (ADA) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $12.71 billion and approximately $195.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.82 or 0.06678856 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00037620 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,761,344,982 coins and its circulating supply is 34,841,958,392 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.