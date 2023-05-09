Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,449,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $188,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.30. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $84.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

