CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CCLDP opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.