CareDx (CDNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. CareDx has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.08 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CareDx Price Performance

CareDx stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 79,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,833. CareDx has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CareDx

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,819 shares of company stock worth $323,310 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CareDx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

