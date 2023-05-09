CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.01 million. CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,416. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46, a PEG ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.29. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $286.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.28 million. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CarGurus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $11.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc is an online automotive platform, which engages in buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its listings marketplace with digital retail solutions and the CarOffer digital wholesale platform. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Marketplace, Digital Wholesale, and Other.

