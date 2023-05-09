Carson Advisory Inc. Has $99,000 Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

