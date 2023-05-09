Carson Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

