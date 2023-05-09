Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. Celanese updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.80 EPS.

Celanese Trading Down 1.4 %

CE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.54. 1,752,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.54.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

