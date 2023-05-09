Celcuity (CELC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Celcuity Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,121. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $200.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.60. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 25.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

