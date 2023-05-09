Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Trading Down 1%

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61). 107,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 301,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).

Centaur Media Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.26. The company has a market cap of £70.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,400.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Centaur Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

