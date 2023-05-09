CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.25

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.25 and last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 723894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

