Chris Maloof Sells 11,897 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) insider Chris Maloof sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $185,593.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 454,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,097,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Maloof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $27,118.52.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

MLNK stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,973. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Analysts anticipate that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 39.1% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,605 shares in the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after purchasing an additional 189,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 16.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 253,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

