Christina Stercken Acquires 441 Shares of Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Stock

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Rating) insider Christina Stercken acquired 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$27.10 ($18.43) per share, with a total value of A$11,950.22 ($8,129.40).

Christina Stercken also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ansell alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Christina Stercken acquired 210 shares of Ansell stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$27.24 ($18.53) per share, with a total value of A$5,719.98 ($3,891.14).

Ansell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ansell Cuts Dividend

About Ansell

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ansell’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

(Get Rating)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.