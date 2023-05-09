Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Reduced by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.23. 2,627,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,103,400. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

