Citigroup Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $95.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

