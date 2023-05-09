Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives $26.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $51,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,753 shares in the company, valued at $553,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,800 shares of company stock worth $132,861. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

