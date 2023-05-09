Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of CLVT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. 7,272,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 98,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

