Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $1.26

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.13. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 3,561,092 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCO shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 13.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $709.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,199 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 786.9% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,725,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 103.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,463,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,596,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

