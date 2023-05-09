Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $24.03. 596,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,234,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.
A number of brokerages have commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.
In other Clear Secure news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $346,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,930.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,721,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,304,000. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,940 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.
