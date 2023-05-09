Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) fell 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $24.03. 596,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,234,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Secure news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $346,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $26,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,930.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,626,470. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,721,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,304,000. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,940 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.